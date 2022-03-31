Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2027

Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market is valued approximately at USD 3.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flame Retardant Apparel are the materials that are chemically treated and manufactured to achieve the fire extinguishing properties.

The increasing construction, increasing fire incidents, online sales of fire-resistant products and demand for environment-friendly materials and urgent flame care providers has led to the adoption of Flame Retardant Apparel across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the government of UK In the year ending June 2019, Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) of UK responded to 573,221 incidents. In comparison to the 2018, this was a 2% rise (559,347) as compared to 2018.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flame-retardant-apparel-market-1/QI037

There were 182,491 fires in these accidents. This was a 14 percent rise over the 2018 (160,408), owing to a 28 percent increase in secondary fires caused by the hot, dry summer of 2018. However, high manufacturing costs, hazardous nature towards environment are the reasons impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Further, with the increasing adoption and demand for fire resistant products, Government policies and regulations, Investments for Flame Retardant Apparel is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Flame Retardant Apparel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and fire prevention awareness urgent care services coupled with the well-established fire services infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidences of forest fires, commercial buildings fire, mass production of fire resistant material and government guidelines for fire safety would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flame Retardant Apparel market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flame-retardant-apparel-market-1/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell Safety

Bulwark

Seyntex N.V.

Fristads

Marina Textil S.L.

DEVA F-M. s.r.o.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V

Portwest Ltd.

Lakeland Industries

National Safety Apparel Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

by Clothing Type

Durable Clothing

Disposable Clothing

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flame-retardant-apparel-market-1/QI037

by End-Use

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Power

Mining

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive and Transportation

Building & Construction

Federal & State Departments

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Flame Retardent Apparel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flame-retardant-apparel-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/