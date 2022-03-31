Organic Dyes Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2027

Global Organic Dyes Market is valued approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Organic Dyes is used to impart colour to textiles, paper, leather, and other materials. It is a done in such a way that the colouring is not easily altered by washing, heat, light, or other factors. They are used in many industrial processes such as fabric, woven, leather, textile, pulp and paper, tanneries, cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, food processing, agricultural research, electroplating, and distillers. Colour has always fascinated humans, for both aesthetic and social reasons.

There are thousands of color variants available in the market according to the consumer demands and to influence them. Accordingly, environmentally friendly products along with the consumer spending are expected to drive the market growth. Further, technological development, increased printing ink demand, increase in manufacturing industries has led the adoption of Organic Dyes across the forecast period. For Instance: In 2020, Huntsman Textile Effects and Bao Minh Textile partnered to produce fabric for medical gowns. In 2016, Eckart launched its new pigment portfolio and a new illoom concept at the packaging innovations exhibitions in London. In 2016, Huntsman launched a new titanium dioxide pigment, HOMBITAN AFDC 101 for the cosmetic application. However, high cost of natural dyes is high as compared to that of inorganic dyes due to limitation of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increase in investments in research & development activities and stringent government environmental regulations, the adoption & demand for Organic Dyes is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Organic Dyes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large production and increasing quality & performance in the traditional products which makes them demanded internationally. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increase in construction sector and Asia being manufacturing hub would create lucrative growth prospects for the Organic Dyes market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altana Ag

Cathay Pigments, Inc.

DIC Corp.

Sun Chemical Corp.

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Co.

Ferro Corp.

Heubach GmbH

Ishihara Corp.

KemiraOyj

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Acid

Basic

Reactive

Others

By Application:

Plastic

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Organic Dyes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

