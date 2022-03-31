Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is valued approximately at USD 0.93 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is a closed-cell foam material which is used as packaging for protective applications in electronic and other items. Increasing product application scope in various industries like automotive, industrial packaging, construction, and others, due to its unique qualities, such as durability, chemical & water resistance, thermal insulation, and recyclability dives the market significantly.

Further, increasing investments in manufacturing industries across developing economies and easy availability of propylene which is a raw material in production of EPP foam has led the adoption of Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market across the forecast period. For Instance: In January 2018, Kaneka Corporation invested USD 17 million to grow their production capacity for Eperan expanded PE and PP particle foams in Belgium, this investment led to the growth in global supply chain. In August 2017, Kaneka Corporation established a new manufacturing plant for producing expanded polyolefin foam in Thailand; this has increased the demand for the product in Asia. However, high price volatility impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing use of EPP foam in reusable industrial packaging and growing importance of protective packaging and flexible packaging solutions across various end-uses, the adoption & demand for Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased product demand in various end-use industries, such as consumer goods & packaging and rapidly-growing automotive industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, due to low cost of raw materials & labor many companies setting upp their manufacturing base in Asia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

JSP Corp.

BASF SE

Kaneka Corp.

DS Smiths plc

Hanwha Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Knauf Industries

IZOBLOK

Clark Foam Products Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Low-density

Medium-density

High-density

By End-Use:

Automotive

Appliances

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

