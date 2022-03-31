Graphene Composites Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2021-2030

Global Graphene Composites Market is valued approximately at USD 13.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 38% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The recent technological development in industrial application to deploy lightweight and environment sustainable materials has enabled the manufacturers to utilize graphene composites. Graphene composites are the sort of materials which are manufactured by combination of two or more materials, including graphene, which delivers exceptional attribute in end-use applications.

As a result, graphene composites is considered to be an efficient choice for manufacturing of cost-efficient transparent conductive films, chemical sensors, and antibacterial materials. This is expected to provide enormous opportunities for the potential investors to pursue the market growth over the forthcoming years. Moreover, the rise in research and development (R&D) activities across developed and emerging nations, growing demand for lightweight materials in industrial applications, and increasing adoption of graphene in sports & wearable devices and electric vehicles are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. In wearable sensing technology, graphene composites has developed as one of the most significantly used materials, owing to its exceptional properties of lightweight, ultra-high carrier mobility, robust mechanical flexibility, and better environment stability. According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the global shipments of wearable devices were valued at almost 305.2 million units in 2019, signifying an increase of 71.4% from 2018 (approx. 178.0 million-unit shipments). This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Graphene Composites, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of graphene composites is one of the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Graphene Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiative to opt for graphene composites, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing application of graphene in automotive and aerospace sector coupled with favourable government initiatives concerning graphene composites in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Graphene Composites market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AD-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

G6 Materials Corp.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Graphene One LLC

Graphenano Group

Graphmatech AB

Gnanomat SL

XG Sciences, Inc

NanoXplore Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polymer Based

Metal Based

Ceramic Based

Others

By Application:

Sports & Wearable Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building & Construction

Energy Storage & Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Graphene Composites Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

