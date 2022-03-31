Investment Casting Market 2021 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2027

Global Investment Casting Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.58 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Investment casting is a process known as lost wax method which help in producing metal parts via an investment mold. Investment casting helps in minimizing energy, machining and material waste.

This process is widely used in the various application including gas turbine, aerospace, industrial, automotive industries and others. The investment casting plays a vital role in aerospace and defense industry, as various parts of jets and helicopters are manufactured through investment casting. Components like landing and braking components, hydraulic fluid system components, and flight critical and safety components, require precise dimensions and shapes, which is possible through investment casting.

Thus, rapid growth in the aerospace & defense sector as well as rising usage of investment casting in the automotive and transportation industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Statista, the worldwide production of automobile was 62 million vehicles in 2009 and has risen to 92 million motor vehicles were produced in 2019. Similarly, the retail sale of light vehicle in the United States was 10,402.3 thousand in 2009 and has risen to 16,952.9 thousand sales of light vehicle in 2019. However, the high cost related to the casting process is the major factor restraining the growth of global Investment Casting market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Investment Casting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extensive utilization of the investment casting process for manufacturing high value-added parts, especially in the aerospace and defense sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Signicast

MetalTek International

Milwaukee Precision Casting, Inc.

Impro Precision Industries Limited

Alcoa Corporation

Zollern GmbH and Co. KG

Precision Castparts Corp (Berkshire Hathaway)

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal

Taizhou Xinyu Precision Manufacture Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Ortho silicate/ Silica Sol Process

By End-User Type:

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

General Industrial Machinery

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Investment Casting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

