Bangladesh bowls 1st in opening test in South Africa

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 16:23
DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening test in South Africa on Thursday as the tourists aim to follow up on their historic one-day international series win.

Bangladesh won its first ODI series in South Africa last week and has a good chance of success in the tests with the home team missing some of its top players to the Indian Premier League.

South Africa is without batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play in the IPL ahead of the two-test series against Bangladesh.

That meant test debuts in the series opener in Durban for batsman Ryan Rickleton and seamer Lizaad Williams and a recall for spinner Simon Harmer, who last played a test in 2015.

Bangladesh is without opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who captained the ODI team to its series victory. He is ill, while fast bowler Shoriful Islam was rested. Regular test captain Mominul Haque comes in to lead the team after not playing in the ODI games.

Lineups:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Kegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-31 18:46 GMT+08:00

