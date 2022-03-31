Russia's failures in Ukraine making China 'more cautious' about Taiwan invasion: MAC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Wednesday (March 30) cited senior advisors as saying that Russia's losses on the battlefields of Ukraine are making China "more cautious" about invading Taiwan.

That day, MAC issued a press release on its official website outlining the key points from a meeting with advisory committee members that day. The scholars in attendance stated that the poor performance of the Russian military, the stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces, and sanctions from the West, are giving Beijing pause when it comes to military action on Taiwan.

According to the advisors, China is using the war in Ukraine as a case study for what could transpire if it invaded Taiwan. Given Russia's enormous setbacks since it launched the invasion, China is focusing on "peaceful unification" for now, but the scholars advised the National Security Council to set up a situational task force and continue to closely monitor Beijing's movements and motives.

The experts asserted, from a historical point of view, Sino-Russian relations are not as friendly and as close as advertised and that China's role in the Russia-Ukraine war will not change greatly. They predicted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is "bound to learn lessons" for a future conflict in the Taiwan Strait but for the time being, will not "rashly resort to non-peaceful means."

Although the CCP will not give up using force against Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war has provided a wake-up call to the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The war has exposed the lack of accurate intelligence sharing between autocratic leaders and their generals and this will also affect the CCP leaders' trust in the PLA, prompting Beijing to be "more cautious" about the use of force.

When it comes to sanctions, the experts cautioned that China's economy is "huge and has deep economic and trade ties internationally," and advised that Taiwan establish economic preparations in the event Beijing launches sanctions on Taipei. The scholars also emphasized the importance of cognitive and information warfare and noted Ukraine's use of the internet to wage political warfare.

The advisors concluded that the CCP's policy goals toward Taiwan will not change and cited President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as saying that "Taiwan's only option is to make itself stronger, more united, and more determined to defend itself." The MAC emphasized that the government will continue to promote positive cross-strait interactions on the premise of safeguarding national sovereignty and Taiwan's overall interests.

It also called on China to "abandon the imposed political framework and intimidation by force, and face the fact that Taiwan, the Republic of China, in fact, exists."