Taiwan president lauds bilateral ties with Paraguay

Paraguay Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Alberto Castiglioni and President Tsai Ing-wen. Paraguay Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Alberto Castiglioni and President Tsai Ing-wen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (March 31) lauded Taiwan-Paraguay relations during a meeting with Paraguay Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Alberto Castiglioni.

Tsai said in a speech that Castiglioni had visited Taiwan many times before and pointed out that this is the first Paraguayan delegation visit since the COVID-19 pandemic began, CNA reported.

The president said that Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez expressed support for Taiwan's participation in the UN at the UN General Assembly in September. Tsai thanked Paraguay for speaking up for Taiwan on many occasions and showing firm support for the country.

She mentioned that Taiwan and Paraguay are also very close economic and trade partners, especially since the Taiwan-Paraguay Economic Cooperation Agreement came into effect in 2018.

Last year, Taiwan imported 29,000 tons of frozen beef from Paraguay, Tsai said. Paraguayan beef is sold in supermarkets and restaurants and is made into beef noodle soup, soy-braised snacks, and other products, which are popular among Taiwanese, she added.

The president said that this year, tariffs on imported Paraguay beef offal have been removed, which led to the import volume in January reaching 30% of the total import volume in 2021. The import of other livestock products from Paraguay is currently being considered, Tsai said.

These exchanges represent the importance Taiwan attaches to Paraguay, she said. The president pledged to deepen cooperation with the South American ally in various fields and said she looks forward to creating prosperity and development together.