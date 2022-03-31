Regent Taipei Launches Blissful Spring Room Packages In Collaboration with Wugu Farm and Wonder.land

Spring in Taiwan is a joyous season of fireflies and flower viewing. Regent Taipei has seized this delightful opportunity to collaborate with Wugu Farm and Yang Ming Mountain’s Wonder.land to launch two exclusive room packages, including the children’s favorite “Regent Family Cruise – A Firefly Voyage”, and the romantic “Regent x Wonder.land – One Spring Night”, a perfect date night for lovers or best friends. Starting from NT$2,990 a night per person with breakfast included, enjoy a blissful spring vacation under the beauty of mother nature. Guests can also get a 30% discount when bundling their purchase with high-speed rail tickets.

April and May are prime months to appreciate the sparkles of fireflies. This year, Regent Taipei has collaborated with Wugu Farm again to launch the “Regent Family Cruise – A Firefly Voyage” exclusive room package. Starting at NT$3,990 a night per person, families can enjoy five-star accommodation and all-day cruise-style lounge with a number of children friendly facilities, as well as exclusive themed buffet dinner at the Garden Villa, follow by an exciting "Firefly Ecological Tour" guided by professionals. Children under the age of 12 will be given free stay. Through a variety of educational and fun experiences under the flickering lights of fireflies, families can create unforgettable memories.

In collaboration with Wonder.land, Regent Taipei also launched a romantic itinerary, “Regent x Wonder.land – One Spring Night” for lovers and best friends. Guests are invited to join us at Yang Ming Mountain’s beautiful Wonder.land and enjoy a series of floral-themed cocktails with the astonishing view of Taipei City. The drinks menu includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in addition to red, white, sparkling wine as well as coffee and tea. The package starts at NT$2,990 a night per person, with five-star accommodation, shuttle bus to and from Wonder.land, exclusive reserved seats in Wonder.land and unlimited drinks for two hours.

Silks Hotel Group took the lead to strictly prevent staff layoffs or wage reductions during the pandemic, and further offered constructive suggestions to the government to facilitate the hospitality and service industry. In order to ensure the safety of our guests, Regent Taipei implemented a variety of epidemic prevention measures, such as UVC sterilization air purification equipment, US military Grade-A infrared image thermometer, compulsory electronic check-in and online take-out platform. In addition, through successfully transforming into an urban resort with its unprecedented “Regent City Cruise” concept and developing “Take Regent Home” e-commerce platform, Regent Taipei aspires to become a world leading model of creativity and innovation in the hotel industry. In the pursuit of excellence, Regent Taipei aims to achieve its company mission– bring the best of the world to Taiwan, and the best of Taiwan to the world.