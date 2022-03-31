Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei District Court on Wednesday (March 30) struck down two men’s compensation claims for an unregistered Lamborghini Aventador that was impounded by authorities in 2013 and destroyed in 2017.

One of the claimants surnamed Lin (林) was driving his NT$15 million (US$525,000) Lamborghini at the end of 2013 when he was flagged down by police, CNA reported. The Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office gave Lin an NT$3,600 fine as the car was unregistered and then seized the vehicle in accordance with the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act.

Lin appealed the judgement, but it was denied by the traffic adjudication office. He then filed an administrative case against the decision, but subsequently lost the lawsuit in court.

He filed several appeals, but lost all of them, causing his car to remain impounded, per CNA.

In 2014, Lin transferred ownership of the Lamborghini to another man surnamed Yuan (原), but the traffic adjudication office destroyed the vehicle in 2017.

Yuan and Lin then jointly sued for compensation asking the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and the traffic adjudication office to pay them a total of NT$15 million in compensation for the loss of the vehicle.

The district court on Wednesday ruled against the two claimants on the grounds that they could not prove that the MOTC and the traffic adjudication office had violated the Administrative Procedure Act and related regulations, per CNA. The decision can still be appealed.