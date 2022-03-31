Military 3D Printing Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Till 2030

Global Military 3D Printing Market is valued approximately USD 1026 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.90 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Military 3D printing, an additive printing technology that enables manufacturers to create artefacts using a variety of printing materials, which has an impact on military logistics by allowing supply personnel to get replacement parts when they are needed. The development of 3D printing technologies, availability of portable 3D printers, increasing investment in defense sector, has led the adoption of Military 3D Printing across the forecast period.

For Instance: In 2017Airbus signed a deal with Stratasys Ltd to manufacture 3D printed polymer parts for the A350 XWB aircraft. After 2015, 3D Systems and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) signed a contract to develop advanced aerospace and defence 3D printing manufacturing capabilities.Also in 2020 US Air Force successfully created a component for the TF33-P103 engine which is a light weighted propulsion engine whichwas created using the 3D printer which aims to build light weight aviation components. Also in 2017, a 3D printed anti-ice gasket was created .By partnership between 76th propulsion Maintainence Group , and Air Force of United States of America However, high manufacturing costs, high maintenance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing demand for light-weight materials, demand of 3D printing materials in aviation industry is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Military 3D Printing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing population and promptness & affordability of homeland services coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of terror activities and improving R&D infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military 3D Printing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stratasys

3D Systems Corporation

The Exone Company

EOS GmbH

Arcam AB

Norsk Titanium as

American Elements

Cimetrix Solutions

Artec

3T RPD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Printer

Material

Software

Service

By Process

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Sheet Lamination

By Application

Functional Part Manufacturing

Tooling

Prototyping

By Platform

Airborne

Land

Naval

Space

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Military 3D Printing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

