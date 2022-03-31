Alexa
Google Taiwan introduces hybrid office work

Most staff will be allowed to work 2 days a week from a location of their choice

  184
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 16:23
The Google offices in Banqiao, New Taipei City. 

The Google offices in Banqiao, New Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google Taiwan announced Thursday (March 31) it would become the technology giant’s first office in Asia to launch hybrid working for its employees.

Beginning April 14, staff will be asked to come into the office for work three days a week, but will be free to choose where to work during the two other days, CNA reported.

As Google introduces the flexible formula worldwide, 60% of its staff will be working at its regular offices, 20% at a new office, and 20% from home. In the event that employees are unable to come into the office, they will be allowed to choose other formulas, working a full week from home or from other locations.

According to a Google Workspace survey in 2021, 74% of companies said they were willing to continue remote working for at least part of their staff, with 74% of senior managers supporting hybrid work and 13% approving of complete remote working. Google described the introduction of hybrid formulas as a work in progress which could be adjusted along the way.
Updated : 2022-03-31 17:15 GMT+08:00

