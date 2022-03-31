Taipei evacuates 2,000 people during fire near Mandarin Oriental Hotel

2,000 people were forced to leave their offices during a fire in a building next to the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (left). 2,000 people were forced to leave their offices during a fire in a building next to the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a fire broke out, 2,000 people were evacuated from an office tower next to Taipei City’s Mandarin Oriental five-star hotel, reports said Thursday (March 31).

The fire service received a report at 12:24 p.m. about a fire in a 15-story building on Dunhua North Road in the capital’s Songshan District, CNA reported. The tower block, which houses the head offices of British-owned Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd., stands just north of the Mandarin Oriental.

Firefighters succeeded in putting out the blaze by 12:35 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that the fire had started in a meeting room at the rear on the first floor.

Equipment and furniture were destroyed over a surface of 6 square meters, but nobody was injured in the fire, officials said. Visitors and residents at the hotel next door were reportedly not affected by the blaze.