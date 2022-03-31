Alexa
Taipei evacuates 2,000 people during fire near Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Nobody was injured during blaze believed to have started inside meeting room

  120
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 15:26
2,000 people were forced to leave their offices during a fire in a building next to the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (left). 

2,000 people were forced to leave their offices during a fire in a building next to the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (left).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a fire broke out, 2,000 people were evacuated from an office tower next to Taipei City’s Mandarin Oriental five-star hotel, reports said Thursday (March 31).

The fire service received a report at 12:24 p.m. about a fire in a 15-story building on Dunhua North Road in the capital’s Songshan District, CNA reported. The tower block, which houses the head offices of British-owned Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd., stands just north of the Mandarin Oriental.

Firefighters succeeded in putting out the blaze by 12:35 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that the fire had started in a meeting room at the rear on the first floor.

Equipment and furniture were destroyed over a surface of 6 square meters, but nobody was injured in the fire, officials said. Visitors and residents at the hotel next door were reportedly not affected by the blaze.
