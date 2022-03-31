Europe Automotive Smart Tire Market size and development rate during the conjecture time frame | Nexen Tire Corporation, Nokian Tyres Plc., NXP Semiconductors                  

Europe automotive smart tire market was valued at $18.26 billion in 2020 and will grow by 7.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the escalating demand for electric vehicle, the rapid emergence and advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 67 figures, this 123-page report Europe Automotive Smart Tire Market 2020-2030 by Product (Connected Tire, Intelligent Tire/TPMS), Engineering Technology (Pneumatic, Run-Flat, Non-Pneumatic), Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger), Vehicle Propulsion (Conventional, EV), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe automotive smart tire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive smart tire market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Sensor, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Country.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Europe Automotive Smart Tire Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Europe Automotive Smart Tire Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Based on Product

Connected Tire

Intelligent Tire/TPMS

By Sensor

TPMS

Accelerometer Sensor

Strain Gauge Sensor

RFID Chip

Other Sensors

Based on Engineering Technology

Pneumatic Tire

Run-Flat Tire

Non-Pneumatic Tire

Based on Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Based on Vehicle Propulsion

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Based on Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and demand volume (million units) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

JK Tyres & Industries Ltd.

Michelin Group

Nexen Tire Corporation

Nokian Tyres Plc.

NXP Semiconductors

Pirelli & C. S.p.A

Revvo Technologies, Inc.

Schrader TPMS Solutions

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

Toyo Tire Corporation

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Key questions answered in the Europe Automotive Smart Tire Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Key Findings of The Study

Based on type, the contact kind phase generated the easiest income in 2018.

Based on the component, the transducer phase used to be the very best income contributor in 2018.

Based on end-users, the Healthcare phase is predicted to show off the best possible CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the absolute best market income in 2018, observed by way of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

