Drone Analytics Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

Drone analytics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Drone analytics market by region.

The global drone analytics market was figured at $2,717.4 million in the year 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Drones are advantageous in efficiently arranging data in agriculture, infrastructure, and the fuel industry. The growing need for drones in these industries is accelerating the demand for drone analytics solutions.

The market’s strong potential is drawing companies to invest in drone analytics solutions. Drone monitoring is usually done across construction sites and industries like fuel and agriculture. The major purpose of drone analytics is to check out the data obtained from the drone. The drone packages requirement is rising acutely with the growing demand for high-resolution cameras and video capturing equipment. However, the data often comes as an unorganized mess from the drones, used mainly for mapping, video making, and equipment tracking. The use of drone analytics maintains a better understanding of the data.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones are the popular aircraft devices that are used the capture the image and videos of a particular site. The device is accessed manually by the remote through the pilot’s directions or by automotive systems. Several sectors including, the military, government, and commercial are using the device for different purposesThe ability of drones to gather visual information quickly is creating a significant impact in commercial sectors.The ability of drones to gather visual information quickly is creating a significant impact in commercial sectors Other than that, the drone is also proven helpful in checking out the construction sites. These factors benefit the agriculture segment, along with infrastructure and inventory management. Drone analytics allows farmers to get information about large plots, track crop health, analyze temperature and soil.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Drone Analytics Market.

The advantageous perks of drones are inviting investors to invest in the development of progressive software. The widely used drones are expanding the Drone Analytics market, however, raising the concerns of privacy. A hacker can originate several ways to quickly hack a drone and take control over videos and images. This way, any unauthorized person can get access to the sensitive information which was being delivered to the authority. These safety concerns might create a barrier to the growth of the drone analytics market through the forecast time.

Drones are ensuring high advantages in the agriculture industry by allowing farmers to check out data of the fields. The agriculture factors are building a great opportunity that will drive the establishment of software to manage data efficiently. That’s why start-ups and other renowned businesses are seeing agriculture drones as an opportunity to obtain heavy profit.

Drones can easily share the reports of places that are inaccessible through other means. IoT technologies can enhance the profitable features of the drone by installing a network to gather data and sharing it with the cloud app for future references. Moreover, drones can easily reduce manual work and risk of life by offering faster, cheaper, and safer services. Incorporating IoT in drones could sustain the rise of the drone analytics market during the forecast time.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to observe active growth throughout the forecast period. The arrival of various drone start-up companies in the country is the primary reason for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing use of drones in the agriculture industry, government work, and for other non-military tasks is being witnessed in countries like China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, which might lead to the creation of various growth opportunities

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The lockdown imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 outbreak halted the import and export of unimportant items in the year 2020. Thus, the unavailability of raw materials forced businesses to shut the production. COVID-19 pandemic produced several obstacles in the development of innovative drone analytics systems in countries. However, COVID-19 impact on the Drone analytics market is incalculable and might remain the same until the end of 2021

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments

By Type

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Ground Exploration

Geolocation Tagging

Aerial Monitoring

Thermal Detection

Others

By End-Use

Agriculture and Forestry

Construction

Mining and Quarrying

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

§ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

§ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Key Players

3DR

AeroVironment, Inc.

Delair

Delta Drone SA

DroneDeploy

Huvrdata

Kespry Inc.

Optelos LLC

Pix4D SA

PrecisionHawk

