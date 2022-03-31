3D Metrology Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

The global 3D metrology market revenue was US$ 9.60 billion in 2021. The 3D metrology market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 19.65 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A 3D metrology system provides accurate and precise 3D measurement data using advanced technology. In addition, it is the study of physical measurement in a scientific way. It is also known as a precision measurement in general. In its simplest form, 3D metrology can obtain geometrical data of objects in 3 axes (x, y, z). Most measurement results are acquired using a coordinate measuring machine (CMM). It is still possible to use other 3D capture systems as a substitute for 3D metrology. Many industries use 3D metrology for maintaining product quality, including automotive, construction, engineering, aerospace, energy and power, and heavy machinery.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global 3D metrology market is forecast to grow due to global automotive sector growth and the increased focus on quality control in manufacturing.

An increase in the demand for higher productivity in electronics manufacturing companies boosts the overall 3D metrology market growth.

The global 3D metrology market may face a negative impact due to a lack of simplified software solutions.

With the emergence of industry 4.0 and significant growth in the aviation industry, the global 3D metrology market will find lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for 3D Metrology Market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a partial or complete lockdown was imposed by the government worldwide in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Consequently, it disrupted the supply chain of manufacturers and made it hard for them to reach end-users. In addition, businesses and manufacturing units across several countries had to close their operations due to labor shortages and a lack of raw materials. As a result, these factors had caused a decrease in global demand, which negatively affected the global market.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America dominated the global 3D metrology market. The region is forecast to show significant growth during the forecast period. A growing large number of pharmaceutical, automotive, and aerospace equipment manufacturers in the US, rapid automation in automotive manufacturing facilities, and the increasing demand for 3D metrology services contribute to the growth of the global 3D metrology market.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow substantially during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China, India, and Japan contribute a great deal to the growth of the 3D metrology market. The Asia Pacific region has experienced rapid growth due to the presence of many automotive plants and various manufacturing firms.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors profiled in the global 3D metrology market are:

3D Digital Corporation

3D Systems Corporation

Applied Materials Incorporated

Automated Precision Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Creaform Incorporated

FARO Technologies Incorporated

Keyence Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global 3D metrology market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Automated Optical Inspection

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Electronics

Architecture & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

