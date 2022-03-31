O’Reilly helps Blues beat Canucks 4-3 to sweep season series

Vancouver Canucks' Travis Dermott (24) chases the puck while trying to block out St. Louis Blues' Logan Brown (22) during the second period of an NHL ... Vancouver Canucks' Travis Dermott (24) chases the puck while trying to block out St. Louis Blues' Logan Brown (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) watches his shot hit the back of the net past Vancouver Canuck goalie Thatcher Demko for a goal during the second ... St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) watches his shot hit the back of the net past Vancouver Canuck goalie Thatcher Demko for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) is congratulated by David Perron (57) after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period o... St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) is congratulated by David Perron (57) after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Wednesday night, further dimming the Canucks' faint playoff hopes.

Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues (37-20-9). David Perron added two assists.

Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks (32-28-9), who were playing their fifth game in eight nights. Alex Chiasson also had a goal.

A 22-save performance earned St. Louis goalie Ville Husso his 18th win of the season. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots for Vancouver.

The Blues also beat the Canucks on Monday, and swept the three-game season series.

With 12 games to go in the regular season, Vancouver sits 10 points behind St. Louis, which holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Pettersson got the Canucks back within a goal with less than five minutes left, snapping a shot past Husso from in tight for his second of the night.

Vancouver pressed for the equalizer, but couldn’t get another shot past Husso.

The goalie made one of his biggest stops with 70 seconds remaining, robbing Tanner Pearson with a glove save.

A blocked shot turned into a goal for the Blues midway through the third period.

Canucks defenseman Travis Dermott went down to stop a shot from Mackenzie MacEachern but the puck bounced off him to Walker, who sent it soaring into the Vancouver net to make it 4-2.

St. Louis took a lead into the final period thanks to O’Reilly’s power-play goal.

Vancouver rookie Vasily Podkolzin was called for holding after he hauled down Brandon Saad on the rush, and the Blues made the Canucks pay.

Perron sent the puck to Brayden Schenn below the goal line and Schenn instantly dished it to O’Reilly at the hash marks. O’Reilly one-timed a shot past Demko for his 15th goal 17:16 into the second.

The Blues’ short-handed goal tied it 2-all earlier in the period.

Thomas beat Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes for a breakaway and put a shot past Demko glove side.

Pettersson gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead midway through the second with a beautiful goal from the top of the slot. The Swedish center intercepted a pass near the blue line, took a couple of strides and then released a rocket for his 21st of the season.

Nic Petan got an assist on the play, his first point for the Canucks.

The Blues got on the board 7:26 into the second when Leddy sent a long drive under Demko’s glove for his second of the season, tying it at 1.

Vancouver took the lead 31 seconds into the second. Brad Richardson sent Chiasson a blind, backhand pass and the winger swiped in a shot from the top of the crease for his seventh goal of the season.

Richardson got an assist on the play, marking his first point since being claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on March 21.

Some stellar saves by Demko kept the game scoreless through the first.

His best of the period came at the 10:20 mark when the All-Star goalie made a diving glove save to deny Vladimir Tarasenko from the side of the net.

NOTES: Canucks captain Bo Horvat left after the first period and did not return. The team later said his absence was due to a non-COVID-19 illness. ... St. Louis was without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou, who was a late scratch due to an unspecified illness.

UP NEXT

Blues: Play at Edmonton on Friday night.

Canucks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports