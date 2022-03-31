Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 87 local COVID cases on Thursday (March 31), the most in nine months.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 152 imported cases, the most reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with the previous record being 124. The command center did not report any new deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 87 local cases reported that day include 46 males and 41 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

Imported cases

The 152 imported cases include 72 males, 79 females, and one case under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 96 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 56 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between March 18-30 from Vietnam (62 cases), Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Israel, the Philippines, the U.S., South Africa, the U.K., Pakistan, China, Poland, and Australia. The country of origin of 35 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,997,665 COVID tests, with 6,973,938 coming back negative. Of the 23,393 confirmed cases, 7,470 were imported, 15,869 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 136 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.