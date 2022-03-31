Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months

Taiwan reports single-day record of 152 imported COVID cases

  652
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 14:13
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 87 local COVID cases on Thursday (March 31), the most in nine months.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 152 imported cases, the most reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with the previous record being 124. The command center did not report any new deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 87 local cases reported that day include 46 males and 41 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

Imported cases

The 152 imported cases include 72 males, 79 females, and one case under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 96 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 56 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between March 18-30 from Vietnam (62 cases), Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Israel, the Philippines, the U.S., South Africa, the U.K., Pakistan, China, Poland, and Australia. The country of origin of 35 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,997,665 COVID tests, with 6,973,938 coming back negative. Of the 23,393 confirmed cases, 7,470 were imported, 15,869 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 136 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections

RELATED ARTICLES

15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
2022/03/30 16:06
Taiwan reports 56 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 56 local COVID cases
2022/03/30 14:33
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
2022/03/29 17:40
Taiwan reports 33 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 33 local COVID cases
2022/03/29 14:12
COVID cluster of 8 reported in New Taipei apartment building
COVID cluster of 8 reported in New Taipei apartment building
2022/03/29 13:33