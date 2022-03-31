Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 12:44
Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night.

Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona's game against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.

Keller has 28 goals and 35 assists this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-31 14:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
15 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID