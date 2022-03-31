Alexa
Taiwan's Mirage jets to resume flights more than 2 weeks after crash

Pilot survived 6th Taiwan Air Force Mirage crash since 1997

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 13:52
The Air Force is allowing its Mirage jets to resume flights Friday. 

The Air Force is allowing its Mirage jets to resume flights Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military says all of its Mirage 2000 jets can operate again beginning Friday (April 1), more than two weeks after one of the aircraft crashed into the ocean off the southeast coast.

Mechanical failure has been blamed for the March 14 incident, which pilot Lieutenant Colonel Huang Chung-kai (黃重凱) survived by ejecting when he noticed the jet was losing power.

The Air Force said Thursday (March 31) that following a round of inspections, part of the Mirage jets’ missions had been restored, and that all of them could resume flights Friday if required, The Liberty Times reported. The past two weeks also featured extra training sessions for staff handling the planes, according to the Air Force.

However, the precise cause of the March 14 crash had still not been determined, officers added during a question-and-answer session with legislators Thursday.

Since Taiwan started operating the French-built fighter jets in 1997, eight incidents including six crashes resulted in five deaths. The Air Force still has 54 Mirage aircraft equipped with MICA medium-range air-to-air missiles and Magic 2 short-range missiles.
Mirage
Mirage 2000
fighter jets
fighter jet crash
Air Force

