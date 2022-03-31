Global smart parking market will reach $22.29 billion by 2030, growing by 16.9% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the limited pace for smooth flow of traffic due to increasing traffic congestion, rising need for efficient land utilization and proper parking management, and technological advancements in digital and IoT based technology.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 102 figures, this 184-page report Global Smart Parking Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), System (Guided, Smart), Parking Type (Off-street, On-street), Solution, Technology (Ultrasonic, Image, Radar, RFID, IoT), Vehicle Type, End User (Commercial, Government, Residential), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart parking market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Global smart parking market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System, Parking Type, Solution, Technology, Vehicle Type, End User, and Country.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market.

Based on Component

Hardware

o Pucks/Wireless Sensors

o Cameras and LPRs

o Smart Meters

o Signages

o Parking Gates

o Other Hardware

Software

o Parking Guidance System

o Analytics Solutions

Service

o Consulting Service

o Engineering Service

o Mobile App Parking Service

Based on System.

Guided Parking Assist System

Smart Parking Assist System

Based on Parking Type

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Based on Solution

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

Parking Reservation & Valet Parking

License Plate Recognition

By Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By End User

Commercial Sector

Government & Public Sector

Residential Sector

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Parking Type, Solution, and Technology over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Amano McGann, Inc.

BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)

CivicSmart, Inc.

Continental AG

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd.

IEM SA

IPS Group Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems

ParkMe Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Smart Parking Limited

Swarco AG

TKH Group-Park Assist.

Urbiotica, S.L.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

