Second batch of Taiwan donations for Ukrainian refugees arrive in Slovakia

Donated supplies from Taiwan make their way to Ukraine. (Taipei Representative Office in Bratislava photo) Donated supplies from Taiwan make their way to Ukraine. (Taipei Representative Office in Bratislava photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second batch of humanitarian aid donated by Taiwan for Ukrainian refugees has reached Slovakia.

Taiwan’s representative to Slovakia Li Nan-yang (李南陽), on Wednesday (March 30) handed over the goods to the Slovakia government, which will be transferred to Ukraine and distributed to locals in need, CNA reported. A donation ceremony was held in the warehouse of Slovakia’s Ministry of the Interior supply distribution center, with participants including Peter Osusky, chairman of the Slovakian parliament’s Slovakia-Taiwan Friendship Group, Grigorij Meseznikov, chairman of the Slovakian NGO Institute for Public Affairs, and Marian Kulich, a representative of the Ukrainian-Slovak Initiative.

Li pointed out in a speech that it has only been a week since Taiwan’s last donation to Ukraine but the flow of humanitarian aid and medical supplies provided by Taiwanese has not stopped. He thanked the Slovakian government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Interior, and other departments for their help in making the donations possible.

So far, 216 tons of goods have been shipped to Slovakia, Li said, adding that the kindness of Taiwanese is truly touching.

Osuski said he is very happy to see Taiwan donate supplies to Ukrainian refugees and that it is an honor for Slovakia to be a part of the delivery process. The donations from Taiwan will be quickly transported to the Slovakia-Ukraine border and then brought into Ukraine by train, he said.