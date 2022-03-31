Taiwan 7-Eleven sells edible 'scrub sponges'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of a promotion for April Fool's Day, 7-Eleven Taiwan has released four whimsical desserts, including a sponge cake that strongly resembles a scrub sponge.

On March 25, 7-Eleven announced on its Facebook page that it was releasing four "super eye-catching and realistic desserts." These creative confections include mochi made to look like scallops, eggs wrapped in mochi and filled with red bean milk and peanut milk, simulated fried chicken drumsticks coated with sea salt caramel chips and filled with Dutch cocoa ice cream, and sponge cake that bears an uncanny resemblance to a kitchen scrub sponge.

The scrub sponge effect is created by placing a thin dark green layer above thicker layers of yellow and light green sponge cake. Each cake also comes individually wrapped in green plastic packaging reminiscent of a kitchen scrubber with the nonsensical English label "Carpenter Manual."

The limited-edition desserts must be pre-ordered for pickup at local Taiwan 7-Elevens. The items will be available from March 25 to June 12.

Taiwanese netizens were especially impressed with the edible dishwasher sponge:

"I already got one, it really looks like one."

"Oh, I want to buy it. I have an irresistible urge to bite into it and see what happens."

"There's no steel wool on the back?"

"The top level is the scrubber and the middle is the sponge. What's the bottom layer, mold?"



(Facebook, 7-Eleven image)



(Facebook, 7-Eleven image)



(Facebook, 7-Eleven image)



Sponge cake placed over sink. (Facebook, Fifi Tseng photo)



(Facebook, 7-Eleven image)