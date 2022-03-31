Rangers edge Red Wings 5-4 in OT, extend winning streak to 4

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, M... New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp, second from left, celebrates his goal in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesd... New York Rangers center Andrew Copp, second from left, celebrates his goal in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Detroit. The Rangers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp scored 1:34 into overtime and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and assisted on two others, including Copp’s winner, as New York swept back-to-back road games beginning with Tuesday night’s big victory over division rival Pittsburgh.

Chris Kreider scored his 46th goal overall and NHL-high 24th on the power play. Ryan Reaves and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, while Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Michael Rasmussen, Jakub Vrana, Tyler Bertuzzi and Adam Erne scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots, but the Red Wings lost their fourth straight.

JETS 3, SABRES 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal in regulation and scored the shootout winner, Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves, including six in overtime, and Winnipeg beat Buffalo for its third consecutive victory.

Mason Appleton had the tying goal in regulation and the Jets got shootout goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele to win their fifth in six games as they push for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Zemgus Girgensons scored twice and Kyle Okposo had two assists for the Sabres, who have a point in seven straight games, their longest streak over the past three seasons.

Winnipeg opened a back-to-back road trip without leading scorer Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt, who were both placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols earlier Wednesday.

