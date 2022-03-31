Singapore becomes capital haven for rich Chinese worried about 'common prosperity'

Merlion statue in front of the business district in Singapore. Merlion statue in front of the business district in Singapore. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore is fast becoming a key investment destination for affluent Chinese who fear what the country’s ‘common prosperity’ drive could mean for their net worth.

Inquiries by wealthy Chinese at financial services firms in Singapore have doubled over the last 12 months, according to a CNBC report. This coincides with Beijing’s new crackdown on private industry and shift toward “common prosperity”—a policy drive aimed at promoting modest prosperity for the masses over further gains for the rich.

Singaporean firm Jenga reports many Chinese high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are looking to set up family offices in Singapore. Family offices offer a number of customized financial management services to HNIs, that could include investment, philanthropy, as well as planning structures for succession planning for family businesses, per Investopedia.

Hong Kong, which long acted as a safe haven for Chinese money, has become unpopular since pro-democracy protests shook the territory in 2019. Singapore, with its wide use of Mandarin and lack of wealth taxes, is fast becoming the preferred alternative.

Many Chinese are also interested in picking up a Singaporean passport in order to get around the Chinese government’s ongoing pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Singapore allows adults who invest at least US$1.8 million (NT$51.53 million) to apply for permanent residency. They can then become citizens after spending two years living in the city-state.