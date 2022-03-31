Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Mainland Affairs Council hits back at China's delegitimization of Taiwan's sovereignty

MAC says Beijing unwilling to accept reality of cross-strait affairs

  118
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 11:37
Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san. 

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is a sovereign state and has never been part of the People's Republic of China, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said recently.

Amid a war of words with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), the MAC said Beijing’s coercive and crude remarks and actions only highlight the fact that it is unwilling to recognize the reality of cross-strait affairs. This approach disrespects the Taiwanese and is a pretext to invade, the MAC said.

The TAO Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Wednesday (March 30) encouraged Taiwanese youth to come to China to start businesses, boasting China’s self-employment policies would benefit them. “The opportunities China can offer are beyond your imagination," The Liberty Times quoted Zhu as saying.

The MAC reminded Beijing that despite attempts to attract Taiwanese youth with “entrepreneur bases,” there are very few successful cases of successful Taiwanese startups in China.

Taiwan
China
MAC
TAO
Chiu Tai-san
Zhu Fenglian

RELATED ARTICLES

Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Castiglioni visits Taiwan
Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Castiglioni visits Taiwan
2022/03/30 20:39
Taiwan learning from Ukraine war to defend against China
Taiwan learning from Ukraine war to defend against China
2022/03/30 16:00
Taiwan, Somaliland to cooperate on health information management system project
Taiwan, Somaliland to cooperate on health information management system project
2022/03/30 15:18
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
2022/03/30 13:33
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
2022/03/30 12:33