Mainland Affairs Council hits back at China's delegitimization of Taiwan's sovereignty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is a sovereign state and has never been part of the People's Republic of China, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said recently.

Amid a war of words with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), the MAC said Beijing’s coercive and crude remarks and actions only highlight the fact that it is unwilling to recognize the reality of cross-strait affairs. This approach disrespects the Taiwanese and is a pretext to invade, the MAC said.

The TAO Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Wednesday (March 30) encouraged Taiwanese youth to come to China to start businesses, boasting China’s self-employment policies would benefit them. “The opportunities China can offer are beyond your imagination," The Liberty Times quoted Zhu as saying.

The MAC reminded Beijing that despite attempts to attract Taiwanese youth with “entrepreneur bases,” there are very few successful cases of successful Taiwanese startups in China.