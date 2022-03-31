Launch of the IX Crypto Spot Price Index Series

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 March 2022 - IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ('IX Asia Indexes') announced the launch of 11 IX Crypto Spot Price Index Series ("the Spot Price Index Series") on 1 April 2022. The 11 spot price indexes are selected from the constituent list of the ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") which aims to cover 80% of the total market capitalisation with a 40% cap on single largest constituent.



The Spot Price Index series provides a single price for the market at every 5 second interval real-time, USD-equivalent spot rate for the most representable coins in the world. With over 300 crypto spot exchanges in the world and more product issuance on cryptocurrencies, the launch of the spot index series would provide fund managers and investors the fairest price in order to gauge the performance of some most important coins in the world. This is particular important for product issuers for mark to market purpose with a need to reflect a true and fair valuation of their crypto portfolio to their investors. Each of the 5-second interval disseminated indexes is an average price of the coin in at least 8 exchanges. The exchanges are reviewed every quarter accordingly to their trading volume, pairs, key region of business etc. For details of the selection of exchange and how to calculate the spot price indexes, please refer to "Methodology Explained : Why We need a Spot Price Index Series?".



The 11 IX Spot Price Indexes are as follows:





Spot Price Index Name

Short Name

IX Bitcoin Spot Price Index

IX Bitcoin SP

IX Bitcoin Cash Spot Price Index

IX Bitcoin Cash SP

IX Cardano Spot Price Index

IX Cardano Cash SP

IX Dogecoin Spot Price Index

IX Dogecoin Cash SP

IX Ethereum Spot Price Index

IX Ethereum Cash SP

IX Litecoin Spot Price Index

IX Litecoin Cash SP

IX Polkadot Spot Price Index

IX Polkadot Cash SP

IX Polygon Spot Price Index

IX Polygon Cash SP

IX Solana Spot Price Index

IX Solana Cash SP

IX Terra Spot Price Index

IX Terra Cash SP

IX Ripple Spot Price Index

IX Ripple Cash SP



Indices will be disseminated via the https://ix-index.com/ at a 5-second interval from 9 A.M to 9 P.M. on every Hong Kong trading days.

About IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") is a wholly owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. It is missioned to bring transparency and standardization to the digital asset and tokenisation world through building an investment-grade and rules-based benchmarks.



IX Asia Indexes launched the award winning ixCrypto Index (IXCI) in 2018, followed by two new Indexes ixBitcoin (IXBI) and ixEthereum (IXEI) Index to complete the ixCrypto Index Series in early 2021. They are currently available in 85 countries via Nasdaq and IX Asia Indexes Company data feed to Bloomberg, Reuters, banks institutions and information vendors. Real time index is disseminated every 15 second interval from Hong Kong Time 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. An index advisory committee with representation from different industries to ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations.



For more information on data dissemination and product licensing, please visit www.ix-index.com or contact licensing@ix-index.com



About IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee



To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet at least quarterly to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



Webpage: https://ix-index.com/committee.html



