Bridges, Ball help Hornets to 125-114 win over Knicks

Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against t... Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Charlotte Hornets' Mason Plumlee (24) reaches for the ball as New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Julius Randle (30) watch during the first ha... Charlotte Hornets' Mason Plumlee (24) reaches for the ball as New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Julius Randle (30) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier (3) drives between New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA bask... Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier (3) drives between New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Evan Fournier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Charlotte Hornets' Montrezl Harrell (8) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March... Charlotte Hornets' Montrezl Harrell (8) reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Charlotte Hornets past the New York Knicks 125-114 on Wednesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

The Hornets improved to 40-37 and moved into a tie with idle Brooklyn for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points, going 6 for 8 from long distance, RJ Barrett added 25, and Julius Randle chipped in 21 for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

The loss dropped the 11th place Knicks to 34-43 after entering the night 4½ games behind the Atlanta for the 10th spot.

Charlotte had its 12-point fourth quarter lead cut after three-point play by Randle made it 109-105 with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bridges then took over the game and outscored the Knicks 14-5 over a span of almost three minutes.

The Hornets' forward hit a 3-pointer and converted a PJ Washington pass for a windmill baseline dunk that made it 114-106. Bridges later followed Fournier’s basket with a layup off a pass from Ball to extend the lead to 119-108.

Oubre had 13 points and Ball and Bridges each had 11 points in the first half as the Hornets shot 24 for 48 (50%) from the field and led 58-55 at halftime.

TIP INS:

Hornets: Charlotte had 39 assists on 49 of their made baskets.

Knicks: Alec Burks had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT:

Hornets: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Knicks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

___

