Vikings agree on deal to bring back CB Patrick Peterson

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms Wednesday on a new contract with cornerback Patrick Peterson, taking another step toward stabilizing a problematic position.

The 31-year-old Peterson had a solid first season with the Vikings in 2021, by far their most reliable cornerback in pass coverage. He missed three games with a hamstring injury and one game due to COVID-19. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick played his first 10 years in the NFL with Arizona.

Peterson will join newcomers Chandon Sullivan and Nate Hairston and returners Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd at the top of the depth chart for the Vikings for now.

