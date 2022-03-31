Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

200 US congressmen back Taiwan's inclusion in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Congressmen argue Taiwan should be "at the front of the line to participate in the IPEF'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 11:43
Taiwan and U.S. flags side by side. (Depositphotos image)

Taiwan and U.S. flags side by side. (Depositphotos image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two hundred members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 30) signed a letter sent to the Biden administration calling for Taiwan's inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The letter was crafted by Representatives Steve Chabot, Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart, Gerry Connolly and signed by 196 members of the House of Representatives from both major political parties and addressed to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. In the document, the congressmen present "compelling" reasons why Taiwan should be included in the IPEF.

The congressmen started by pointing out that Taiwan is a major economy and has already expressed interest in joining the framework. They noted that Taiwan is the 8th largest trading partner of the U.S. with US$114 billion (NT$3.26 trillion) in trade recorded in 2021.

The authors argued that Taiwan will play a key role in diversifying the U.S. supply chain away from China. They highlighted the fact that many issues covered by the IPEF have already been discussed as part of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, such as digital commerce, 5G networks, telecommunications security, supply chains, infrastructure cooperation, renewable energy, global health, and science and technology.

The representatives underscored Taiwan's active membership in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and close work with countries in the region on facilitating trade and liberalizing investment. As a member of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), the congressmen observed that participants in the platform's workshops have benefited from Taiwan's expertise and that such knowledge would also "enhance the likelihood of a successful outcome of the IPEF deliberations."

The congressmen emphasized that Taiwan should be "at the front of the line to be invited to participate in the IPEF." They stressed that Taiwan's admission would send a clear signal of unity with allies and partners and that the U.S. "will not be bullied by the PRC."

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the representatives asserted that it is vital for the U.S. to "unequivocally support Taiwan as it confronts an increasingly bellicose PRC." They closed by stating that Taiwan's inclusion would be an "essential step in demonstrating America's resolve to protect, defend, and strengthen that key partnership."
US-Taiwan relations
US-Taiwan ties
Taiwan-US trade
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
IPEF

RELATED ARTICLES

US would 'intervene more deeply' in war in Taiwan Strait than Ukraine: NSB head
US would 'intervene more deeply' in war in Taiwan Strait than Ukraine: NSB head
2022/03/29 13:07
Senate passes America Competes Act with multiple pro-Taiwan provisions
Senate passes America Competes Act with multiple pro-Taiwan provisions
2022/03/29 11:54
Pompeo urges US to help Taiwanese prepare to defend themselves now
Pompeo urges US to help Taiwanese prepare to defend themselves now
2022/03/14 14:00
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
2022/03/11 17:55
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
2022/03/11 14:49

Updated : 2022-03-31 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia