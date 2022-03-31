Satoransky's unusual double-double lifts Wizards past Magic

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game ... Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) shoots over Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wed... Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) shoots over Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball... Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points, and Tomas Satoransky had an unusual double-double — no points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds — as the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night.

Satoransky became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey earlier this season and Cincinnati's Norm Van Lier in 1971.

Satoransky attempted only two shots, but he was part of a solid offensive performance for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points, and Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford contributed 17 apiece.

Franz Wagner scored 28 points for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight. Orlando (20-57) came into the game tied with Detroit and Houston for the worst record in the NBA.

The Magic led 35-23 late in the first quarter, but Washington chipped away and eventually closed the half on a 16-6 run to lead 58-56. The Wizards were up by seven after three quarters and kept Orlando at bay in the fourth.

Gafford threw down a two-handed dunk in the fourth after a no-look pass by Ish Smith. That put the Wizards up 94-85.

INJURIES

Washington is without star Bradley Beal (wrist), and Kyle Kuzma (knee) missed his seventh straight game.

Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) missed his eighth straight game. Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) was out, too.

TIP-INS

Magic: Robin Lopez scored four points against his former team. He played for the Wizards last season.

Wizards: Washington went 4-0 against Orlando this season, sweeping the Magic for the first time since 2015-16.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Wizards: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports