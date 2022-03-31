Alexa
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 09:19
CENTRAL DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chicago 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Kansas City 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Houston 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
Louisville 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
CENTRAL DIVISION Friday, March 18

Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, March 20

Chicago 3, Houston 1

Friday, March 25

Houston 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago 1

Wednesday, March 30

Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.

WEST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
OL Reign 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
Portland 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
ANGEL CITY FC 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
WEST DIVISION Friday, March 18

Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie

Saturday, March 19

San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1

Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Wednesday, March 30

Angel City FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 4 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Portland at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

EAST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Gotham FC 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Washington 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Orlando 3 0 1 2 0 2 1
EAST DIVISION Saturday, March 19

North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie

Friday, March 25

Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

North Carolina 1, Orlando 0

Wednesday, March 30

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie

Sunday, April 3

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.