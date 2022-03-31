NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chicago
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|3
|Louisville
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie
Chicago 3, Houston 1
Houston 3, Louisville 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago 1
Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Portland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|ANGEL CITY FC
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie
San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie
OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1
Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
Angel City FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 4 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Portland at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Gotham FC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Washington
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Orlando
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0
Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
North Carolina 1, Orlando 0
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.