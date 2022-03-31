New suppliers for Taiwan's Hailong 2A offshore wind farm announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co (CDWE, 台船環海) has announced Century Iron & Steel Industrial (CIS) and Century Wind Power (CWP) will be the key suppliers for the jacket foundations of the country’s Hai Long 2A offshore wind project.

The two local vendors will deliver 21 three-legged jacket foundations for the 300 MW offshore Changhua-based wind farm in 2024, per an OffshoreWindbiz report. The suppliers will also provide the relevant transition pieces.

At up to 94 meters in height, the jacket foundations will be the largest of their kind to be built in Taiwan. Their combined weight, measured with all supporting equipment, is expected to come in around 2,000 tonnes.