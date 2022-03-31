Alexa
Taiwan's Kinmen reports 1st COVID case

26-year-old man 1st person in Kinmen to be diagnosed with COVID

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/31 10:00
(Kinmen County government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kinmen County government on Thursday (March 31) announced its first confirmed COVID case since the start of the pandemic.

During a press conference at 7 a.m. that morning, Kinmen County’s Magistrate Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) announced that the health bureau had been notified on Wednesday (March 30) that a resident undergoing home quarantine was a contact of case No. 23,277, a confirmed case from Kaohsiung. The health department immediately launched an investigation and sent the 26-year-old male resident to the Kinmen Hospital to undergo PCR testing.

After the test was completed, he was placed in isolation. On Wednesday evening, the hospital reported that the PCR test result was positive, and he was determined to be a confirmed case.

Yang pointed out that the case is currently asymptomatic. He had traveled to Taipei on March 24 and attended a wedding in Taichung on March 26, before returning to Kinmen on Uni Air Flight B7-8829 on March 29.

After returning to Kinmen he went directly to his residence and did not venture out, according to Yang. The man has been vaccinated with three doses of the COVID vaccine, and he is considered a breakthrough infection.

Yang said that 24 contacts of the case have been identified, including friends who picked him up from the airport and fellow passengers. With the exception of one person who flew to Taipei, the rest are in Kinmen and undergoing 10 days of quarantine in an epidemic prevention hotel.

PCR tests on the 23 in Kinmen have been completed and all received negative results. The passenger who returned to Taipei will be monitored by local health department authorities.
Updated : 2022-03-31 11:09 GMT+08:00

