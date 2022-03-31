Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida Panhandle man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Andrew William Griswold, 33, of Niceville, Florida, pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at a July 13 sentencing hearing.

Griswold was arrested in Pensacola in March 2021.

According to court documents, Griswold joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Griswold was with a crowd of rioters outside the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors that pushed its way past police and into the building. Once inside, Griswold made his way to the Gallery of the Senate. After leaving the building, Griswold spoke with a reporter and said, “We took the building. They couldn’t stop us,” and “Don’t mess with us. Back off. This is our country. We showed ’em today. We took it. They ran. And hid.”

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 245 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.