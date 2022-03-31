Alexa
Mistrial in Illinois crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 05:39
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of an Illinois man charged in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons after jurors said they were deadlocked.

A day earlier, Will County Judge Daniel Rippy read a note that said 11 jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict in the trial of Sean Woulfe, 30, of Orland Park, and that one juror was not, the Naperville Sun reported. Wednesday was the third day of deliberations.

Will County State's Attorney's office spokeswoman Carole Cheney said the next court date in the case is May 10. An order prohibiting attorneys from discussing the case remains in place.

Woulfe is charged with reckless homicide with reckless homicide in the July 2017 crash in the northern Illinois community of Beecher. Authorities have said that Woulfe was driving at more than 80 mph (128 kph) seconds before he ran through a stop sign and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her three young sons.

Schmidt, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was her 19-month-old son, Kaleb. Her 4-year-old son, Weston, and 6-year-old son, Owen, died days later.

Updated : 2022-03-31 07:10 GMT+08:00

