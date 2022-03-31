Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/31 04:24
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Wednesday, breaking a four-day winning streak but keeping major indexes in the green so far for the week.

Technology stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

Markets have been rising this week as talks between Russia and Ukraine seemed to show progress, but the prospects for ending the war remain highly uncertain.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.15 points, or 0.6%, to 4,602.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, or 0.2%, to 35,228.81.

The Nasdaq fell 177.36 points, or 1.2%, to 14,442.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.03 points, or 2%, to 2,091.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.39 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 367.57 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 272.97 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.09 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 163.73 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 1,109.49 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,202.70 points, or 7.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 154.24 points, or 6.9%.

Updated : 2022-03-31 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains