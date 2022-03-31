Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/31 03:40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.58 to $107.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $3.22 to $113.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 13 cents to $3.33 a gallon. April heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 28 cents $5.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $21 to $1,939 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 39 cents to $25.11 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.75 a pound.

The dollar fell to 121.78 Japanese yen from 122.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.1159 from $1.1089.

Updated : 2022-03-31 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan's first porn star reveals insights into industry
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan announces mask, vaccine rules for April
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan to require e-bikes to be equipped with license plates in the 2nd half of this year at the earliest
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Taiwan has no current plans to suspend technology cooperation with Russia
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Birthday turns deadly for teen pressured to jump into river in New Taipei
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains