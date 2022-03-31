Alexa
BC-US--Sugar, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 03:17
New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Apr 19.23 19.59 19.20 19.47 Up .36
May 19.36 Up .35
Jun 19.15 19.45 19.11 19.36 Up .35
Sep 19.20 19.47 19.18 19.40 Up .30
Dec 19.53 Up .27
Feb 19.35 19.58 19.34 19.53 Up .27
Apr 18.58 18.76 18.58 18.74 Up .23
Jun 18.05 18.22 18.05 18.20 Up .20
Sep 17.77 17.90 17.75 17.87 Up .18
Dec 17.93 Up .17
Feb 17.84 17.96 17.84 17.93 Up .17
Apr 17.31 17.40 17.31 17.39 Up .15
Jun 16.96 17.03 16.96 17.03 Up .12
Sep 16.90 16.96 16.89 16.95 Up .12