New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|19.23
|19.59
|19.20
|19.47
|Up
|.36
|May
|19.36
|Up
|.35
|Jun
|19.15
|19.45
|19.11
|19.36
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|19.20
|19.47
|19.18
|19.40
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|19.53
|Up
|.27
|Feb
|19.35
|19.58
|19.34
|19.53
|Up
|.27
|Apr
|18.58
|18.76
|18.58
|18.74
|Up
|.23
|Jun
|18.05
|18.22
|18.05
|18.20
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|17.77
|17.90
|17.75
|17.87
|Up
|.18
|Dec
|17.93
|Up
|.17
|Feb
|17.84
|17.96
|17.84
|17.93
|Up
|.17
|Apr
|17.31
|17.40
|17.31
|17.39
|Up
|.15
|Jun
|16.96
|17.03
|16.96
|17.03
|Up
|.12
|Sep
|16.90
|16.96
|16.89
|16.95
|Up
|.12