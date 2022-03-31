New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|221.90
|Up
|6.10
|May
|215.55
|223.20
|213.10
|221.85
|Up
|6.15
|Jul
|215.80
|223.25
|213.35
|221.90
|Up
|6.10
|Sep
|214.85
|222.55
|212.85
|221.20
|Up
|5.90
|Dec
|213.60
|220.70
|211.35
|219.60
|Up
|5.80
|Mar
|211.45
|218.90
|210.00
|217.95
|Up
|5.85
|May
|209.80
|217.40
|208.75
|216.60
|Up
|5.80
|Jul
|207.80
|215.00
|206.50
|214.35
|Up
|5.80
|Sep
|204.70
|211.55
|204.70
|211.40
|Up
|5.60
|Dec
|200.90
|207.80
|200.90
|207.80
|Up
|5.70
|Mar
|197.40
|204.35
|197.40
|204.35
|Up
|5.65
|May
|202.20
|Up
|5.50
|Jul
|196.65
|199.95
|196.65
|199.95
|Up
|5.65
|Sep
|193.80
|197.10
|193.80
|197.10
|Up
|5.65
|Dec
|194.00
|Up
|5.70