BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/31 03:18
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 221.90 Up 6.10
May 215.55 223.20 213.10 221.85 Up 6.15
Jul 215.80 223.25 213.35 221.90 Up 6.10
Sep 214.85 222.55 212.85 221.20 Up 5.90
Dec 213.60 220.70 211.35 219.60 Up 5.80
Mar 211.45 218.90 210.00 217.95 Up 5.85
May 209.80 217.40 208.75 216.60 Up 5.80
Jul 207.80 215.00 206.50 214.35 Up 5.80
Sep 204.70 211.55 204.70 211.40 Up 5.60
Dec 200.90 207.80 200.90 207.80 Up 5.70
Mar 197.40 204.35 197.40 204.35 Up 5.65
May 202.20 Up 5.50
Jul 196.65 199.95 196.65 199.95 Up 5.65
Sep 193.80 197.10 193.80 197.10 Up 5.65
Dec 194.00 Up 5.70