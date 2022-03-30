Wild give defenseman Alex Goligoski a 2-year, $4M extension

Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) and Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March... Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) and Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. He has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon signed for six and five more years, respectively.

Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He played for Dallas and Arizona before landing with the Wild, and has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.

