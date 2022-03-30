Alexa
Wild give defenseman Alex Goligoski a 2-year, $4M extension

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 23:22
Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) keeps Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) at bay as he assists goalie Cam Talbot defending the net in the firs...
Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) keeps Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) at bay as he assists goalie Cam Talbot defending the net in the firs...

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. He has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon signed for six and five more years, respectively.

Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He played for Dallas and Arizona before landing with the Wild, and has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.

Updated : 2022-03-31 01:05 GMT+08:00

