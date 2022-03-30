Exploring Eastern Europe: Czech Republic

In the center of the country lies the capital Prague. It is called the "Golden City" because of its more than 500 gilded tower domes. Gothic and Baroq... In the center of the country lies the capital Prague. It is called the "Golden City" because of its more than 500 gilded tower domes. Gothic and Baroque styles dominate the cityscape. Prague has been a political and cultural center in Europe since the Middle Ages, attracting artists, architects and scientists. Today, Prague is one of the ten most visited cities in Europe.