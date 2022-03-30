Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195
m-Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161
m-N.Y. Rangers 67 43 19 5 91 206 174
a-Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185
m-Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182
a-Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201
Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180
Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197
Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250
N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181
Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253
Buffalo 67 24 33 10 58 184 237
New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239
Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237
Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217
Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185
p-Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162
c-Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203
c-Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195
St. Louis 65 36 20 9 81 230 188
p-Los Angeles 68 36 23 9 81 196 194
p-Edmonton 67 37 25 5 79 233 216
Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194
Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206
Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207
Vancouver 68 32 27 9 73 193 195
San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204
Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221
Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235
Seattle 66 21 39 6 48 176 233
Arizona 66 20 41 5 45 168 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 4

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 2, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-30 23:36 GMT+08:00

