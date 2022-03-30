NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 m-Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 m-N.Y. Rangers 67 43 19 5 91 206 174 a-Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 m-Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 a-Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 Buffalo 67 24 33 10 58 184 237 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 67 47 14 6 100 255 185 p-Calgary 66 40 18 8 88 232 162 c-Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 c-Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 St. Louis 65 36 20 9 81 230 188 p-Los Angeles 68 36 23 9 81 196 194 p-Edmonton 67 37 25 5 79 233 216 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 Vancouver 68 32 27 9 73 193 195 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 68 27 30 11 65 191 221 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Seattle 66 21 39 6 48 176 233 Arizona 66 20 41 5 45 168 240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Toronto 6, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 4

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 2, Calgary 1

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.