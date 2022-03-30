Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/30 22:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125
Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112
Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110
Fayetteville 52 36 14 1 1 74 178 129
Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145
Pensacola 50 27 17 5 1 60 171 148
Evansville 50 26 23 1 0 53 144 137
Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163
Birmingham 51 15 30 5 1 36 130 182
Macon 50 9 36 2 3 23 109 227
Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-30 23:36 GMT+08:00

