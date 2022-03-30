All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|61
|34
|20
|5
|2
|75
|192
|189
|Providence
|57
|30
|18
|3
|6
|69
|170
|153
|Charlotte
|62
|35
|23
|4
|0
|74
|206
|178
|Hartford
|59
|29
|23
|5
|2
|65
|176
|180
|Hershey
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|175
|171
|WB/Scranton
|62
|28
|26
|4
|4
|64
|168
|188
|Bridgeport
|62
|27
|25
|6
|4
|64
|183
|187
|Lehigh Valley
|60
|22
|27
|7
|4
|55
|158
|196
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|59
|38
|14
|6
|1
|83
|208
|159
|Laval
|56
|30
|21
|3
|2
|65
|190
|181
|Toronto
|58
|31
|23
|3
|1
|66
|195
|191
|Syracuse
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|185
|192
|Belleville
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|174
|177
|Rochester
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|207
|230
|Cleveland
|62
|23
|27
|8
|4
|58
|171
|212
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|61
|40
|11
|5
|5
|90
|205
|153
|Manitoba
|59
|34
|19
|4
|2
|74
|183
|167
|Milwaukee
|64
|32
|24
|4
|4
|72
|193
|195
|Rockford
|57
|28
|24
|4
|1
|61
|170
|179
|Grand Rapids
|62
|27
|27
|6
|2
|62
|169
|193
|Texas
|59
|24
|24
|6
|5
|59
|183
|197
|Iowa
|58
|24
|26
|5
|3
|56
|160
|175
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|55
|39
|11
|4
|1
|83
|204
|148
|Ontario
|56
|35
|14
|4
|3
|77
|218
|175
|Colorado
|58
|32
|19
|4
|3
|71
|198
|176
|Bakersfield
|55
|28
|17
|5
|5
|66
|179
|161
|Abbotsford
|56
|30
|21
|4
|1
|65
|185
|162
|San Diego
|55
|26
|26
|2
|1
|55
|169
|172
|Henderson
|54
|25
|25
|3
|1
|54
|156
|169
|Tucson
|55
|20
|30
|4
|1
|45
|148
|214
|San Jose
|57
|20
|33
|2
|2
|44
|176
|234
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Chicago 4, Cleveland 2
Manitoba 4, Laval 3
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3
Toronto 5, Abbotsford 3
Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.