Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application 2022-2030

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Software Market by region.

The global computer-aided design (CAD) software market size was US$ 11.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 25.6 billion by 2030. The global computer-aided design (CAD) software market would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software helps engineers and architects create design and technical illustrations. CAD software increases the productivity of the work, improves quality, and also helps develop a documentation database for manufacturing activities.

Factors Influencing

The automotive industry would surge the demand for advanced automotive products. User preference is inclining towards quality products over brand value. As a result, it would offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Moreover, the growing traffic of connected cars is expected to fuel the demand for advanced tools of CAD software to develop an efficient design for error-free manufacturing of the products.

Growing investment in research and development (R&D) is forecast to fuel the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market. CAD software is gaining popularity as they benefit in lowering product recalls and understanding product designs and their functions in real-world forces.

High costs associated with the CAD software would slow down the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market.

Growing urbanization and industrialization are forecast to be potentially favorable for the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America is the largest shareholder in the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market. The growth of the aerospace and automotive sector in the region is driving the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing region in the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market. It is due to the growing adoption of CAD software, majorly in the healthcare industry. The CAD software helps medical practitioners design effective devices for disabled people. Moreover, this software is also used in the process of breast tissue reconstruction in cancer patients. Thus, it would propel the growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for CAD software from automotive, aerospace, and other sectors. However, the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market witnessed slight growth in the healthcare domain. Moreover, the surgeries were all postponed to prevent the patients from the COVID-19 infection. Thus, the demand for CAD software was reduced for surgical treatments. The market is forecast to recover post-pandemic as the government bodies lift the regulations. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles would ultimately fuel the growth of the computer-aided design (CAD) software market.

Competitors in The Market

Dassault Systemes SE

Autodesk Inc

Bentley Systems Inc

PTC Inc

Trimble Inc

Gstarsoft Co. Ltd

Hexagon AB

AVEVA Group plc

3D Systems Corporation

CNC Software Inc

IronCAD LLC

AO Nanosoft

SolidCAM GmbH

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology

Two-Dimensional (2D)

Three-Dimensional (3D) CAD Software

Insight by Model

Solid

Surface

Wire-Frame Models

Insight by Application

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol625

