Food Service Equipment Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities 2022-2030

The global food service equipment market size was US$ 22.8 billion in 2021. The global food service equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 45.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food service equipment offers ease of food preparation and food safety, majorly in commercial kitchens. Food service equipment includes cookware and washes ware, and other equipment.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing travel and hospitality industry is forecast to fuel the growth of the global food service equipment market. In addition, the rising demand for refrigerated food products will contribute to the growth of the global food service equipment market during the study period.

The increasing demand for modular kitchens having advanced features will propel the cooking food service equipment forward. In addition, the increasing range of cafés & restaurants globally will also escalate the demand for efficient, multi-functional, space & time-saving equipment.

Stringent regulations by government bodies related to refrigerant leakages and emissions will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing number of working women and digitization will accelerate the growth of the global food service equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Food Service Equipment

COVID-19, a global health emergency, restricted travel activities all across the world. Thus, it limited the growth of the hospitality segment. In addition, it also disrupted the growth of the global food service equipment market. Furthermore, other factors like supply chain disruptions and income limitations further hampered the growth of the market. However, the demand for frozen food increased abruptly, which has been a significant benefit for the global food service equipment market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food service equipment is forecast to witness a significant jump in terms of revenue. It is due to the growing automation in commercial kitchens. In addition, the growing number of technological advancements and the introduction of new business models will contribute to the growth of the market.

The growing population and rising household income will benefit the regional food service equipment market. In addition, the growing middle-class population and the presence of stringent government regulations, such as Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certifications and NSF international certifications, will surge the demand for global standard food service equipment in hotels and restaurants in the coming years. Thus, all of these factors will drive the Asia-Pacific food service equipment market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc.

Electrolux

Dover Corporation

Welbilt, Inc.

Middleby Corporation

Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global food service equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Use, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Cooking Equipment

Storage & Handling Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment

Serving Equipment

By End-Use Outlook

Full-service Restaurants & Hotels

Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs

Catering

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

