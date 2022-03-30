Home Medical Equipment Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

The global home medical equipment market size US$ 29.1 billion in 2021. The global home medical equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 43.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Home medical equipment is regarded as an outstanding solution to offer convenient, safe, suitable, and cost-effective treatment to patients. Home medical equipment includes various devices that are easily accessible at home, such as blood pressure monitors, Holter monitors, blood glucose monitors, automated external defibrillators, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing rate of chronic diseases and increasing demand for home care treatment will fuel the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

The benefits of home medical equipment devices are likely to propel the market forward. For instance, patients can easily carry out their day-to-day activities without paying regular visits to the hospitals. In addition, it saves the time of the patients and the doctors. Furthermore, home medical equipment is cost-effective. Thus, all of these advantages will escalate the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

The demand for continuous monitoring in the cases of Asthma and other respiratory diseases will escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and rising awareness about the convenience of home medical equipment will surge the market growth.

Limited expertise for home-based users may limit the growth of the global home medical equipment market.

The high procedural costs in hospitals and clinics may increase the demand for home medical equipment.

Growing advancements in-home medical equipment will gain significant traction in the coming years. For instance, Medtronic unveiled its Guardian Connect, the world’s first Smart Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, in January 2019. Moreover, Smith & Nephew introduced New PICO 7 in August 2018 to offer a negative pressure wound therapy system in Europe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent global health emergency, i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic, surged the demand for home medical equipment. Due to the pandemic, people became more terrified of healthcare centers. It became essential to maintain significant distance from public places in order to save themselves from the virus. Many healthcare professionals started providing online consultations. Thus, it surged the demand for home medical equipment for patients suffering from asthma, diabetes, or other chronic diseases.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific home medical equipment market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is because of the presence of the majority of online retailers that deliver desired devices via mail or shipping. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes will surge the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing geriatric population in the region will benefit the Asia-Pacific home medical equipment market.

Competitors in the Market

B Braun

Abbott

Baxter

Becton Dickinson & Company

Medtronic

Invacare

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Hill Rom

Smith & Nephew

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global home medical equipment market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channel, Functionality, and Region.

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Pharmacy

Retail stores

Online retailers

By Functionality Outlook

Therapeutic equipment

Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Continuous positive airways pressure equipment

Oxygen delivery equipment

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Home IV equipment

IV pumps

IV administration

IV accessories

Home Dialysis Equipment

Home peritoneal dialysis

Home hemolysis product

Other Home Therapeutic Equipment

Home physical therapy equipment

Home negative pressure wound therapy devices

Home braces & related products

Home enteral feeding products

Home automated external defibrillators

Home muscle & nerve stimulators

Patient monitoring equipment

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Holter Monitors

Peak Flow Monitors

Apnea Monitors

Heart Rate Monitor

Baby Monitors

Electronic Thermometer

Coagulation monitors

Mobility assist & patient support equipment

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Walking Assist Device

Medical Furniture

Bathroom Safety Equipment

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

