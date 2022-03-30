Gas Detectors Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis 2022-2030

The global gas detectors market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global gas detectors market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.51 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Government regulations across the world aiming to control emissions and strengthen labor safety will fuel the growth of global gas detectors. In addition, the increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of toxic and hazardous gas-related dangers will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, there are four primary legislatures in India that encompass occupational health and safety at the workplace. The laws are The Factories Act (1948), The Mines Rules (1955), The Mines Act (1952), The Dock Workers (Welfare, Safety, and Health), and the Building and Other Construction Workers Act (Regulations of Employment and Conditions of Service) (1996).

Growing industrialization across various developing countries will surge the growth of the global gas detectors market. In addition, a growing number of hazardous incidences due to gas emissions will benefit the global gas detectors market.

The wide applications of gas detectors in laboratories and medicals to detect various flammable and toxic substances, such as methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, chlorine, ammonia, etc., will escalate the growth of the market.

The high cost of gas detectors may limit the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global gas detectors industry witnessed significant challenges due to the chaos that originated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of various countries imposed strict lockdown, which halted industrialization. Thus, it reduced the demand for gas detectors. Furthermore, the shortage of raw materials and import-export restrictions further impacted the global gas detectors market.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions, the Asia-Pacific gas detectors market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is due to growing industrialization in emerging economies like China and India. In addition, a growing number of safety regulations and stringent policies by governments will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, China introduced new workplace safety rules in 2015. In addition, the country is also witnessing a growing number of accidents. For instance, an explosion at a pesticide plant in Eastern China occurred in 2019. Due to this incident, around 47 people were killed and more than 600 people were injured. Moreover, around 44 people died in an explosion in a chemical plant in the Eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Thus, the growing number of such incidents is forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KgaA

MSA Safety Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

SENSIT Technologies

Industrial Scientific Corporation

New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd

Trolex Ltd

Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited

Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation

International Gas Detectors

Sensidyne LP

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global gas detectors market segmentation focuses on Communication, Type of Detector, End-User, and Region.

By Communication Type Outlook

Wired

Wireless

By Type of Detector Outlook

Fixed

Portable and Transportable

By End-User

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater

Metal and Mining

Utilities

Other

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

