Digital Scent Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2022-2030

The global digital scent market size was US$ 18.1 million in 2021. The global digital scent market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Digital scent technology is highly used to sense, receive and share scent-empowered digital media, including video games, webpages, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Digital scent technology finds its wide applications in various verticals, such as military and defense, healthcare, food and beverage, waste management, etc. Thus, the growth of these industries will drive the digital scent market forward.

Digital scent technology is forecast to observe exponential development due to growing spending in the military and defense sector. Furthermore, digital scent technology plays a prominent role in performing decision-making related to national security that involves geography. Thus, such essential applications of digital scent technology are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

The high initial cost associated with devices may limit the growth of the global digital scent market.

The growing number of launches, partnerships, and other strategies, aiming to expand product portfolio is forecast to benefit the global digital scent market. For instance, Plasmion GMBH company launched a new App-note for direct SPME-MS analysis of environmental trace contaminants with SICRIT in 2019. Furthermore, Apple registered two patents to add the e-nose technology into its smartwatches in April 2019. Thus, such advancements will contribute to the growth of the global digital scent market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing units had no choice left other than to shut the doors for a short time. Almost every industrial vertical witnessed a shortage of workforce. In addition, the international trade restriction and insufficient supply of raw materials further hampered the growth of the digital scent market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global digital scent industry due to the developed infrastructure of the region. In addition, the availability of resources and rapidly growing defense, healthcare, entertainment, and food and beverages industry will contribute to the growth of the digital scent market. Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest share due to the stringent regulations and significant fines by the governments. EU has announced the D-NOSES project undertaken in nearly ten European and non-European countries. The project aims to begin a collaborative journey in tackling odor problems. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global digital scent market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Alpha MOS SA

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

Plasmion GmbH, Odotech Inc.

The eNose Company

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Aryballe Technologies SA

Common Invent BV

Sensigent LLC

Stratuscent Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global digital scent market segmentation focuses on Hardware, End-User, and Region.

By Hardware Outlook

Scent Synthesizer

E-nose

By End-Users Outlook

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Waste Management

Other End-user Verticals

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

